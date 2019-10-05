He expresses his thanks and appreciation to all teachers

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressed his thanks and appreciation to all teachers on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “On World Teachers' Day, we celebrate teachers’ achievements and contributions, which are second to none. We are grateful for them. They have helped build nations and develop renaissance. Teachers will always be highly valued and we will always remember their efforts made to help bring about development. We thank every teacher who contributed to building the nation. Thank you makers of the future”.

World Teachers' Day is internationally celebrated annually on October 5. First marked in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

Teachers are the foundation of society, says Hessa Buhumaid

Teachers are the foundation of society, they are a cornerstone of the nation and an inspiration for younger generations, said Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, during a ceremony celebrating World Teachers' Day in Dubai on October 4.

The Ministry of Community Development organised the ceremony to celebrate the annual event, and acknowledge educators' efforts, particularly special education teachers who work across People of Determination centres in the UAE.

Currently, some 254 teachers, specialists and administrative staff are working at eight People of Determination, Autism and Early Intervention Centres under the Ministry of Community Development. These centres provide educational and rehabilitation services to enhance the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

During the ceremony, Buhumaid announced the launch of the 'Best Teacher Award' for the academic year 2019-2020 across the UAE's People of Determination centres. The UAE minister also unveiled an annual assessment system to evaluate the performance of each of the centres, in a bid to encourage development excellence.