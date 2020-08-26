Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed, Al Gergawi and Al Kaabi at the meeting. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the Ministry of Culture and Youth to develop an integrated national strategy for the development of cultural and creative industries in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued directives to give youth a double priority at this decisive phase in the history of government work by accelerating the implementation of national initiatives targeting young people, with a focus on tailoring projects and programmes that invest in their talents and abilities.

This comes as the Vice-President on Wednesday reviewed the future plans drawn up by the ministry in keeping with the goals of the recent Cabinet reshuffle approved by Sheikh Mohammed last month as part of plans to develop government work for the post-COVID-19 era.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the ministry’s plans in the presence of Noora Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Shamma Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth.

The national strategy will focus on empowering youth and integrate them into the job market and enhancing their productivity in all development-related sectors, as well as on making the cultural and creative product as one of key contributors to the national economy.

“Advancing the cultural and creative product is a top priority in the new phase. The cultural sector needs to be developed as a nation’s vital economic asset. We need plans, programmes and initiatives that embrace the Emirati creative cultural talent and promote the local creative product,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the ministry’s plans. Image Credit: WAM

He added: “We look forward to creating a cultural environment with creative horizons that will place the UAE on the Arab and international cultural map. Young people are the backbone of our strategic policies and plans, and our mission is to empower them, polish their talents and direct them to translate our vision for the future of our country.”

“Cultural and creative industries are a key driver for the advancement of our society.” “Youths are the key pillar to accelerate our country’s development in various fields.”

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government and Future Development.

Comprehensive work plan

During the meeting, Al Kaabi presented the ministry’s comprehensive work plan. “We seek to utilise national capacities and local resources to promote the cultural and creative product and make it one of the contributors of the national economy, preserve and enhance the national heritage in the hearts of future generations and promote it globally through international partnerships,” she said.