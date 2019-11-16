Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid inspects the site Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media office

Also in this package 1,300 companies from 160 countries at Dubai Airshow

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday inspected the ongoing preparations for Dubai Air show 2019, which kicks off on Sunday at Dubai World Central. The show will run until November 21.

While visiting the venue of the Exhibition, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, and Chairman of the organizing committee of the exhibition; Staff Major General Pilot Abdulla Al Hashmi, Executive director of the military committee for the show; Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.

During the tour, Shaikh Mohammad listened to a briefing presented by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Major General Abdullah Al Hashmi on the preparations for the event including the facilities for exhibitors.

The 2019 show will build on the overwhelming success of the last event, where more than 160 official delegations and 1,300 governmental and private companies from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa are participating in the event that has become one of the top three airshows in the world.