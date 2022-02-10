Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
They discussed the projects and plans of the year of the 50th.
“During today’s meeting with my brother, Sheikh Mohamed, in Abu Dhabi, our conversation was about the projects and plans of the next 50 years. My brother, Sheikh Mohamed, is the security valve of the nation, its asset and backbone. My brother Mohamed is on whom the UAE people bet for the future of the nation. May Allah bless my brother, Sheikh Mohamed,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted: “I was pleased to meet with my brother, Mohammed bin Rashid, to discuss topics related to the UAE’s future. Our talks focused on ways to further enhance the standard of life for UAE society, strengthen our country’s competitiveness and reinforce its positive role in the world.”