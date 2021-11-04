MBR
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is currently on a visit to the UAE. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Media Office
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the Indonesian President discussed bilateral ties and explored ways to develop the UAE-Indonesia partnership, building on the strong relations binding the two countries in all spheres.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was also present at the meeting.