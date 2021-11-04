Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the Indonesian President discussed bilateral ties and explored ways to develop the UAE-Indonesia partnership, building on the strong relations binding the two countries in all spheres.
Read more
- Sharjah opens women’s prayer halls at mosques across the emirate
- UAE pledges Dh36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, wildfires
- Dubai Culture announces participating plays in Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre 2021
- #Together: Global Village begins month-long celebration for UAE Golden Jubilee
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was also present at the meeting.