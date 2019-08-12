Jeddah: King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia met His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in the presence of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence

Earlier in Mina, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed met with Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. They held talks over bilateral relations and opportunities to further them, as well as the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Yemen, and efforts to restore security and peace.