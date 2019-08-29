They exchanged views during a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Pakistani leader

ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reviewed the prospects of consolidating the friendship and cooperation bonds binding the two countries across various fronts.

The discussion occurred during a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Pakistani leader. They exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.