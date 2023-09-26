Oman: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, arrived Tuesday morning in Omani on a two-day official visit.
Upon his arrival at the Royal Private Airport, Dr Sheikh Sultan was received by Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court, and Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information.
His Highness was also received by a number of senior officials and members of the UAE Embassy in Oman.
Sharjah Ruler is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Oman, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, and Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department.