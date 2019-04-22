Image Credit:

Dubai: Poor service will not be tolerated in the UAE. This was the message, loud and clear, in tweets posted this morning by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a tweet he posted on his official Twitter account, @HHShkMohd, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid shared a picture of a long queue at an Emirates Post branch. In a tweet in Arabic, he wrote: “A picture I received through a secret shopper for the level of services at Emirates Post ... This is not our level, nor our services. They will not be part of my team who continue to provide this level.”

He then shared another image of a breakdown of the report provided by a team sent to one of the Emirates Post centres, writing: “We sent a team to verify the level of Emirates Post services in one of their centres. The team returned with this report. I put it in front of everyone with transparency. I say to everyone in the government - nothing will pass without follow-up transparently .”

In the report, the services, customer service experience as well as service culture were rated poorly.

Last year, Shaikh Mohammad had also warned government departments to focus on employee satisfaction, calling out bodies that had achieved a 60 per cent satisfaction rate.