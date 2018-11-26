Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the release of 625 prisoners from different nationalities on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the UAE’s National Day.
Across the UAE, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the UAE also pardoned prisoners ahead of the country’s National Day celebrations.
Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah pardoned 182 prisoners. Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman pardoned 90 inmates, while Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah granted clemency to 205 prisoners. Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain also pardoned prisoners.
The pardons come within the framework of the Rulers’ keenness to give the inmates a chance to start a new life, and alleviate the suffering of their families.