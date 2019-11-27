Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman arrived in the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, for an official visit on November 27.
Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, paid rich tributes to Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
“We welcome Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to your home, the UAE, among your brothers and family… We welcome you, the brother, the supporter, the partner, the ally and the loving. Welcome for the man who drives an ambitious and inspiring vision of the size and weight of his country. Welcome for Saudi Arabia in the UAE,” he tweeted.