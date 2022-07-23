Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received at his palace Nicola Lerner, the outgoing Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the UAE.
At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the ambassador, noting that the UAE and Italy have strong strategic relations supported by the countries’ leaderships to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for further prosperity and progress.
Sheikh Nahyan also praised the ambassador’s efforts and distinguished contributions during his tenure, leading to consolidating the close relations that bind the two countries and peoples. He also wished him continued success in his future mission, highlighting the importance of continued efforts towards enhancing UAE-Italian relations and cooperation across various fields.
In turn, Lerner expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their good cooperation and support he received at all levels, which in turn contributed to the success of his mission at the UAE.
He also praised the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the global achievements that the UAE has achieved, ranking it among the top advanced and developed countries.