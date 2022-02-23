Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Museum of the Future here.
The Museum of the Future was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on Tuesday.
Tweeting about his visit to what is being considered as ‘the most beautiful building in the world’, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today I visited the Museum of the Future, to explore the experiences it will provide to visitors and the potential for this new centre for futurists and intellectuals. Our support for this important global hub for future innovation and human development is a long term commitment.”
