Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
They discussed a number of national issues and topics related to ensuring the wellbeing of the Emirati society and providing a dignified life to both citizens and expatriates.
Commend medical teams
The two leaders commended the efforts of the frontline medical teams and nursing staff to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as their dedication to the protect community members.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s determination to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 with resolve, patience and faith. They highlighted the importance of reinforcing and supporting economic and business movement as well as all activities and events with full adherence to precautionary measures.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.