His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minsiter of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, heading a UAE delegation, leaves for Iraq to take part in a regional summit, according to Dubai Media.
Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE, Dubai Media tweeted.
Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.
Baghdad has been brokering talks since April between regional heavyweights Riyadh and Tehran on mending ties severed in 2016.
Raisi, who took office last week, has said he sees “no obstacles” to restoring ties with Riyadh.