Algiers: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived on Tuesday in Algiers, to attend the 31st Arab Summit.
Sheikh Mohammed is leading the UAE delegation to the two-day summit in the Algerian capital.
On his arrival in Algiers, Sheikh Mohammed received by Ayman bin Abdul Rahman, Prime Minister of Algeria, at an official ceremony held at the Houari Boumediene International Airport.
Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by a high level delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Yousuf Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE at the Arab League.