Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday received the credentials of several foreign ambassadors to the UAE at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Shaikh Mohammad received the credentials of the ambassadors of Egypt, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Japan, Commonwealth of Dominica, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was present.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the ambassadors to their second home, and wished them all success in performing their duties, stressing that all UAE relevant ministries and concerned authorities are open to them to consult on matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

He added that the UAE is pressing ahead guided by the principles and approach of the founding father the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, aiming to consolidate human values before anything else, as human relations constitute a solid basis for building economic, commercial, cultural and other relations.

Shaikh Mohammad expressed his hope the new ambassadors would make double efforts and help bring about constructive cooperation with relevant UAE authorities to further advance cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their countries. He also wished the new ambassadors and their families a good and happy stay in the UAE and within its society.

The ceremony was attended by Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ahmad Juma Al Za’abi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Dr Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; and Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State, as well as other shaikhs and senior officials.