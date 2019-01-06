It is Dubai’s destiny to be a hub between the east and west, north and south and a top destination for the world. We have the largest international airport in the world connecting us to more than 200 cities. During the coming ten years, more than a billion passengers will travel through our airport. We also run some 80 ports around the world, each of which is connected to tens of cities. Our next step is building our own silk road in cooperation with brothers and friends. Our region has always been known for its civilization and trade and we have to restore that role. We will work to develop an international system to support our ambitions.