His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, published a "Pledge of 50" on Sunday outlining major projects to improve the quality of life, develop Dubai and guarantee a better future.
It states:
"From Me, Mohammad bin Rashid, to Dubai nationals and residents…"
"This document I place between your hands today is our covenant and our promise, on behalf of myself and the Ruling family of Dubai, on what we will be doing to improve the quality of life, develop the society, and guarantee a better life for the coming generations."
"It is a yearly document, I called it the Pledge of 50, following the 50 years of my journey of service to the country.
"We will be optimistic about the coming 50 years, in which we will be able to achieve a completely virtuous city governed by law, and where the spirit of mercy and love prevails.
"We announced on the 4th of January 2019 our complete commitment to the vision contained in this document, with our great efforts and taking into account all circumstances, appreciating all contributions, and asking God to help us all to do what is good and achieve hapiness for our people, grandchildren and the generations to come."
Projects for the coming 50 years:
Goal 1: Dubai Silk Road.
It is Dubai’s destiny to be a hub between the east and west, north and south and a top destination for the world. We have the largest international airport in the world connecting us to more than 200 cities. During the coming ten years, more than a billion passengers will travel through our airport. We also run some 80 ports around the world, each of which is connected to tens of cities. Our next step is building our own silk road in cooperation with brothers and friends. Our region has always been known for its civilization and trade and we have to restore that role. We will work to develop an international system to support our ambitions.
Gaol 2: Developing geographical and economic map for Dubai.
Over the course of the coming period, we are going to develop a geographical and economic map for Dubai, to turn it into integrated and specialised free economic zones. Each geographical-economic sector in the city will have its own board, which runs, promote for and compete similar sectors with it. Each geographic sector will also have its own investment and economic goals which we will follow up on their implementation in sheer transparency. Each economic sector will also have a governor who will fulfil the goals for which the sector has been set up.
Goal 3: Setting up the first virtual commercial zone
Dubai will lead efforts to establish the first virtual commercial zone in the region. Trade licenses will be granted without having to get a residency visa in Dubai, bank accounts will also be opened and e-residency visas will be granted according to the highest international and legal controls. We are seeking to house 100,000 companies in the virtual zone and our end goal is to make setting up a company easier than creating an email account.
Goal 4: Develop a central educational file for every citizen
We will develop an e-central educational file for each citizens, which will document his/her certificates, courses, trainings, and conferences attended. We will chart out educational plans suitable for each citizen’s health and physical ability, and personal and functional skills. We want a lifetime education so that our citizens can constantly develop their abilities and skills to cope with the accelerating changes the world is going to see.
Goal 5: Doctor for each citizen.
We will work to provide medical consultations 24/7 by hundreds of thousands of doctors, specialists and consultants from around the world through a specialised company via smart government applications. Our end goal is changing the traditional medical system and bring doctors closer to patients, heighten awareness and utilizing the best minds in the medical field in service of our citizens.
Goal 6: Transform universities into free economic and creative zones.
Dubai was established based on business and nine tenths of our income source are from businesses. Starting from next year, our national and private universities will be announced free zones where students can carry out their economic and creative businesses and this will be part of the educational system. Integrated creative and economic zones will be established next to universities to support students in education, research, and finance while setting up their businesses. The end goal is not only graduating students but also coming up with companies.
Goal 7: Achieve self-sufficiency in water, food and energy in one-tenth of citizens’ houses
We will work to develop an integrated programme in cooperation with our citizens willing to create an integrated systems to achieve self-sufficiency in water, food and energy in, at least, one tenth of citizens’ homes to change the lifestyle and maintain our environment. We aim to create a new economic sector which supports self- sufficiency in water, food and energy for at least one month or more.
Goal 8: Create Cooperative companies for citizens in health, education and food fields
This is a long-term programme seeking to double citizens’ income, and improve the quality of service through the privatization of some public services in addition to setting up cooperative companies to be owned by citizens in a number of vital sectors.
Goal 9: Achieve annual growth in humanitarian works on parallel with our business growth
The UAE will continue its march of giving and extending helping hand to others and we our own businesses and projects should not distract us from giving and helping needy people. In conclusion of this document, we pledge to increase our humanitarian works and be keen to boost its growth in parallel with our business development. Doing good deeds is the secrete of communities’ happiness.