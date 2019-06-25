Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with US Secretary of State Pompeo. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Shaikh Mohammad discussed with Pompeo, who is currently on a tour of the region, the prospects for further consolidating the friendship and strategic ties between the two countries in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting, which was attended by Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed existing areas of cooperation and means of cementing coordination and joint action to the best interest of the two countries.

They exchanged views over the regional and international developments, including the latest incidents that have posed menacing threats to regional stability and safety of international maritime navigation.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the US top diplomat reiterated that both countries are standing side by side toward the challenges besetting the region.