Dubai: The dream of a Lebanese woman with special needs came true after she was provided with a home in a new building equipped with an elevator to allow her to move around.
The provision of the new home is line with the orders of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Rita, who is a 30-year-old paraplegic, expressed her extreme pleasure.
“It is a beautiful home.. I cannot believe it. Thanks to Shaikh Mohammad and the UAE,” she said.
Rita’s tragic story was showed on MTV, a leading independent media station in Lebanon, a month and a half ago, in which the woman appealed for help.
Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, along with the MTV team, visited the woman and told her the good news about moving to a new home. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the facilities Rita needs.
Rita lives with her elderly father. They were threatened with eviction from their apartment because they had not been able to afford the rent for several months.
Al Shamsi said Shaikh Mohammad’s gesture aligns with the spirit of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, and conveys the UAE’s message of good. The ambassador also presented to her an invitation to attend the games, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21.