Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan yesterday attended part of the joint military drills "The Solid Constants/1" which brings together the UAE Armed Forces and Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) here.

Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II of Jordan attended the military exercises as well.

The two leaders made a tour of the exercise site, which included the Combat Training Centre and were briefed on the main components of the military games. The training covers an extensive range of aspects, on top of which came coastal defence, live ammunition and flares using various types of heavy and medium artillery.

Shaikh Mohammad and King Abdullah also visited the Simulators Centre where they had firsthand knowledge of the advanced E-Systems used in the training. They also visited the Control Tower where they viewed part of the training and greeted the participating soldiers.

Shaikh Mohammad said the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries is aimed at reinforcing peace and security in the region and countering risks besetting regional security in general and the Arab regional security in particular in addition to fostering the deeply-rooted bonds of understanding and friendship between the peoples of the two sisterly countries.

"The military exercises seek to reinforce the combat readiness of the armed forces of the two countries at all levels," Shaikh Mohammad added. hailing the high-level of professionalism displayed by their armed forces, which, he said, demonstrates their high capability to stand up to all common threats and challenges.

"The UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is seeking to advance the bilateral relations with Jordan at all the political, military, security and economic levels, specially that the two countries stand in one front against extremism and terrorism and are working together toward establishing peace, and development in the region and countering all intervention attempts into the internal affairs of Arab countries," noted Shaikh Mohammad.

King Abdullah addressed the participating forces and thanked Shaikh Mohammad for his support to close ranks between the two countries' arms.

"The military drills are a message addressed not only to the peoples of the two brotherly countries but to the whole region and entire world that we are all standing in one trench against any threat besetting us," King Abdullah stressed.