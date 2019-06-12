His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the National Defence College graduation ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the National Defence College graduation ceremony on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The sixth graduation ceremony, held under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammad, also saw the attendance of Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Ahmad Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt. General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Ahmad Bin Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; and Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, along with senior officers of the Armed Forces, police, officials and parents of the 49 graduates, were also present during the ceremony.