Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday approved construction of 34,000 homes worth Dh32 billion for Emiratis. These housing units will be built over the next six years.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid has instructed that Emiratis earning a monthly salary of Dh15,000 are now entitled to apply for the housing grant provided by the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme. Earlier, the minimum salary of beneficiaries was Dh10,000. He also issued instructions to increase the value of housing loans for Emiratis living in government residential neighbourhoods districts from Dh800,000 to up to Dh1.2 million, as a maximum loan amount, depending on the value of the property.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid issued these instructions on Monday after inspecting housing and road projects under construction in Ras Al Khaimah, including Butain Al Samar Housing District, the Ring Road and the Steel Arch Bridge.
During the tour, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said: “We have pledged, from the beginning, to ensure that every UAE citizen is provided with a home, and that no area is left undeveloped. UAE’s citizens deserve the country’s full attention, because of their continued sacrifices for the nation’s development.”
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid also ordered the implementation of housing community planning guidelines for projects carried out by the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme with a focus on security, health, education and social life.
“Our first, second and third focus is Emiratis, and we will not be sidetracked from ensuring a sound quality of life for all citizens,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said.
Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and chairman of the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme, praised Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid’s directives.
Al Nuaimi announced the launch of new residential complexes in Al Aweer in Dubai and Al Seyooh area in Sharjah.
Jameela Al Fandi, director-general of the housing programme, said that the programme seeks to achieve sustainability standards in residential neighbourhoods by reducing water consumption by 40 per cent, and reducing electricity consumption by 20 per cent.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council; Lt Gen Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, were present.
At a glance
■ 34, 000 housing units worth Dh32 billion approved for Emiratis
■ Minumum monthly salary increased from Dh10,000 to Dh15, 000
■ Value of housing loans raised from Dh800,000 up to Dh1.2 million
■ Dh30.7 billion worth of infrastructure and housing projects to be delivered by 2020