Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid has instructed that Emiratis earning a monthly salary of Dh15,000 are now entitled to apply for the housing grant provided by the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme. Earlier, the minimum salary of beneficiaries was Dh10,000. He also issued instructions to increase the value of housing loans for Emiratis living in government residential neighbourhoods districts from Dh800,000 to up to Dh1.2 million, as a maximum loan amount, depending on the value of the property.