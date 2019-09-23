"The journey will see UAE create history and will mark our entry into the world of space."

Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi Image Credit: Social Media

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today phoned Emirati astronauts Hazza AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi, to learn about their final preparations for the September 25th mission to the International Space Station, ISS.

"Your historic expedition to the ISS ushers the United Arab Emirates in a monumental phase within its transformational development drive where the country is making unremitting efforts to achieve quantum leaps in areas of space at the hands of its youth," said Sheikh Mohamed, expressing confidence in the Emirati people's capabilities to fulfill their responsibilities towards their nation.

“I’ve spoken to Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi as they prepare for the space flight. The journey will see the UAE create history and will mark our entry into the world of space exploration, inspiring future generations to aim for greater glory,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

He expressed sincere wishes for success to the two astronauts, praying to Allah Almighty for their safe return.

"You're embodying the hopes and ambitions of a nation that is steadfastly progressing, thanks to the visionary vision of our leaders, to fulfill our aspirations and achieve quantum supremacy across all fields," Sheikh Mohamed added.

"You both represent every Emirati and our nation is lucky to have cadres like yourselves," he enthused.

For their part, AlMansoori and AlNeyadi expressed sincere thanks to Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE’s wise leadership for their unswerving support.

"We are all proud of being representatives of our homeland on the International Space Station and raising the UAE flag onboard," they said.