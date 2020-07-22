Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday inquired and was reassured about the health of the Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
During a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed wished King Salman good health and wellness. He also wished the people of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.
King Salman expressed his thanks for the sincere feelings expressed by Sheikh Mohamed and wished the people of the UAE further progress and prosperity.