Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the President of Mauritania, who currently on a visit to the UAE.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the Mauritanian president and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for more progress and prosperity for the fraternal people of Mauritania.
During the meeting held at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed and President Ghazouani discussed ways to enhance and diversify cooperation in various fields, especially in investments, economy, development and other vital spheres of mutual interest that help ensure a sustainable development. The two leaders
exchanged views on various regional and global issues, the latest developments in the Middle East and the African continent, and the efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in these regions that represent the main pillar in development and progress.
Mauritania Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
The meeting touched upon Expo 2020 Dubai, which brings together the cultures of the world, the history of people and their civilisations. It sheds light on the countries’ projects, experiences and innovative sustainability solutions that help improve people’s lives and build a better future for all.
Meanwhile, Mauritania is taking part in the Expo for the first time, with a special pavilion inspired by the authentic Bedouin life, which showcases Mauritanian cultural, economic and environmental heritage.
Also present at the meeting was Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, the UAE Ambassador to Mauritania.