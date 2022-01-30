Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received President of Israel Isaac Herzog, who is on an official visit to the UAE.
Upon his arrival at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, President Herzog accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception where the national anthems of the two countries were played, and a 21-gun salute was fired in honour of the guest, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.