Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Jordan’s King Abdullah II who arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit.
King Abdullah, along with Queen Rania who was accompanying him, were accorded an official reception at the Presidential airport.
Also greeting the Jordanian King were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and senior officials.
On his UAE visit, King Abdullah is accompanied by a delegation that includes Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr Jafar Hassan, Director of the King’s Office, and Nassar Al Habashneh, Jordanian Ambassador to the UAE.