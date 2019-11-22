Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have accepted the condolences offered by delegations of a number of sisterly and friendly countries, government departments, Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The mourners offered their condolences at Al Mushrif Palace to the sons of Sheikh Sultan: Dr Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in heaven and provide Al Nahyan's Family and the UAE people with patience and solace to bear the great loss. They also conveyed the condolences of their countries' leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The delegations included Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia; Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province; Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Conference; Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal Court of Oman; Major General Ibrahim Jaber, Member of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council; Zubeida Jalal Khan, Defense Production Minister of Pakistan; and Dr Hamdullah Mohib the National Security Adviser of Afghanistan.