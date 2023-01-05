Sharjah: A Lebanese woman thanked Sharjah Police for sending her a team of police and civil defence personnel and an ambulance within five minutes after she called them for help when her car caught fire on the Emirates Road.
Maysam Balshah called Sharjah Police emergency number asking for help because her vehicle caught fire while she was driving on Emirates Road.
“I saw smoke coming out from inside my car and hardly managed to stop it on the road and called Sharjah Police,” Maysam said.
Quick response
Sharjah police dispatched a team of police officers and civil defence personnel and ambulance to the location just in five minutes after the woman had called them.
“I will not forget what they told me when they arrived. They called me down and said: “Do not be afraid, you are in your home country.”
“The state of fear ended with a cup of Karak tea provided to me. Thank you Sharjah Police,” she added.