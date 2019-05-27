Khalifa receives invitation from King Salman to attend GCC Summit in Makkah

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan received an invitation from King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia to attend the emergency GCC Summit in Makkah.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the invitation from Dr. Abdul Latif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary General of the GCC, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday.