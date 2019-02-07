Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing a community donation body as a platform for volunteering and community service.
The newly established authority, called ‘Ma’an’ — Arabic word for together — is an independent corporate body enjoying the full legal capacity to perform its responsibilities and jurisdictions.
Ma’an, affiliated to the Department of Community Development Department, is dedicated to collecting financial donations and in-kind contributions provided by government bodies and organisations, the private sector and individuals as part of their social responsibility.
The collected funds will be spent or directed towards community service. The new authority is also mandated to develop an integrated work system and approach to community service and mechanisms of providing financial support and development of facilities that aim to serve community.
While the community development department will regulate community activities and issue licences to those who wish to carry out social projects,
Ma’an will execute initiatives on the ground and provide a platform for members of the public to share their ideas and efforts. It will also support the efforts of government organisations to strengthen volunteer work in the emirate.