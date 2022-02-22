Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, today posted a video on his Instagram account, offering his followers a sneak-peek into Dubai’s Museum of the Future, which was officially inaugurated tonight.
The short video shows stunning visuals of the interiors and exteriors of the futuristic structure on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is the latest addition to the long list of unique, must-visit sites in Dubai.
