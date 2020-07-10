Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has affirmed that the UAE’s stance towards the Qatar crisis is crystal clear.
He stressed that the UAE has full faith in how Saudi Arabia handles the crisis and deeply trusts Saudi Arabia’s wisdom to resolve the crisis in a way that guarantees the common interests.
“We are part of a quad group that has a united stance. We were forced to take deterrent measures to protect the four countries and safeguard their security,” Gargash said on his twitter page.