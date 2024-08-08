Dubai: A true path to Palestinian self-determination is irreplaceable, hence an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ending cycle of violence in the region, is a priority, said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President.

“No reasonable voice can deny the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ending the cycle of violence, regional escalation, and the destructive logic of aggression and retaliation, while acknowledging the failure of policies that have delayed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” Dr Gargash said in a post on his X account.