Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum 01
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter
Dubai: A leading international US-based business magazine has ranked His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as one of the most influential politicians on twitter.

Shaikh Mohammad regularly uses social media to announce governemnt initiatives and the UAE agenda on public policies. 

CEO Magazine published its latest findings on June 23, and ranked 44 politicians from around the world based on the number of followers on their personal twitter account.

Shaikh Mohammad came in at 11th place with 9.7 million followers, while Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was ranked at 12th place with 7.6 million followers.

Queen Rania of Jordan was placed at number eight on the list with 10.4 million followers, and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was ranked at 19 with 4.5 million followers.

Statistics for the research were accurate as of June 2019.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was ranked first, with more than 106.7 million Twitter followers on his personal account, according to the CEO World magazine report. With his 61.3 million followers worldwide, US President Donald Trump was the second most followed politician in the world on Twitter, followed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 48.2 million followers, Hillary Clinton with 24.7 million, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 13.8 million.

Other notable politicians on the list was Sushma Swaraj, from India, who was ranked at 6th place with 12.9 million, followed by Rahul Gandhi at ninth place and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at tenth.

Most followed politicians on Twitter 2019

  1. Barack Obama, United States, 106.7 million
  2. Donald J. Trump, United States, 61.3 million
  3. Narendra Modi, India, 48.2 million
  4. Hillary Clinton, United States, 24.7 million
  5. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, 13.8 million
  6. Sushma Swaraj, India, 12.9 million
  7. Joko Widodo, Indonesia, 11.6 million
  8. Queen Rania, Jordan, 10.4 million
  9. Rahul Gandhi, India, 9.9 million
  10. Imran Khan, Pakistan, 9.8 million
  11. Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE, 9.7 million
  12. Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia, 7.6 million
  13. Andres Manue, Mexico, 5.7 million
  14. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia, 4.8 million
  15. Mauricio Macri, Argentina, 4.8 million
  16. Justin Trudeau, Canada, 4.5 million
  17. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, United States, 4.5 million
  18. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil, 4.5 million
  19. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE, 4.5 million
  20. Emmanuel Macron, France, 4 million
  21. Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, 3.6 million
  22. Sebastian Pinera, Chile, 2.2 million
  23. Jeremy Corbyn, UK, 2 million
  24. David Cameron, UK, 1.9 million
  25. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, 1.6 million
  26. Nigel Farage, UK, 1.4 million
  27. Sadiq Khan, UK, 1 million
  28. Nicola Sturgeon, UK, 976.9K
  29. Ivan Duque, Colombia, 893.7K
  30. Theresa May, UK, 862.9K
  31. Ed Miliband, UK, 758.4K
  32. Lenin Moreno, Ecuador, 704.5K
  33. Danilo Medina, Dominican Republic, 688.4K
  34. Martin Vizcarra, Peru, 573.1K
  35. Juan Carlos Varela, Panama, 553.8K
  36. Evo Morales, Bolivia, 552.1K
  37. Nick Clegg, UK, 399.5K
  38. Juan Orlando Hernández, Honduras, 369.9K
  39. Mario Abdo Benítez, Paraguay, 302.2K
  40. Jovenel Moise, Haiti, 206K
  41. Jimmy Morales, Guatemala, 195.8K
  42. Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuba, 138.1K
  43. Salvador Sanchez, El Salvador, 123.3K
  44. Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Costa Rica, 101.8K