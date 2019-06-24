His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A leading international US-based business magazine has ranked His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as one of the most influential politicians on twitter.

Shaikh Mohammad regularly uses social media to announce governemnt initiatives and the UAE agenda on public policies.

CEO Magazine published its latest findings on June 23, and ranked 44 politicians from around the world based on the number of followers on their personal twitter account.

Shaikh Mohammad came in at 11th place with 9.7 million followers, while Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was ranked at 12th place with 7.6 million followers.

Queen Rania of Jordan was placed at number eight on the list with 10.4 million followers, and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was ranked at 19 with 4.5 million followers.

Statistics for the research were accurate as of June 2019.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was ranked first, with more than 106.7 million Twitter followers on his personal account, according to the CEO World magazine report. With his 61.3 million followers worldwide, US President Donald Trump was the second most followed politician in the world on Twitter, followed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 48.2 million followers, Hillary Clinton with 24.7 million, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 13.8 million.

Other notable politicians on the list was Sushma Swaraj, from India, who was ranked at 6th place with 12.9 million, followed by Rahul Gandhi at ninth place and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at tenth.

Most followed politicians on Twitter 2019