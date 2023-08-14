Dubai: The National Elections Committee (NEC) has announced that potential candidates for the Federal National Council (FNC) 2023 elections can register from August 15 to 18.
The committee said that those on the electoral lists could apply for candidacy by completing the form on a link available on the committee’s website and the smart application “National Election Committee - uaenec,” which can be found on Apple Store and Google Play.
Applicants must ensure that they complete the registration process with the UAE Pass digital identity before proceeding with their candidacy registration. If their registration is not possible through the website or the smart application, candidates can apply in person or through an authorised representative with a special power of attorney at their emirate’s electoral committee, which will list their names in the electoral list.
Compliance process
Each emirate’s committee will receive candidacy forms after verifying the applicant’s compliance with the required legal conditions. The forms will then be submitted to the NEC through the Elections Management Committee for approval.
The NEC announced that candidacy registration will be open on its website and smart application from August 15 at 8am, and will continue until August 18 at 12:00 UAE time. Candidate registration centres will also receive candidacy applications on August 15 to 17, from 8am to 3pm.
The NEC will set up nine registration centres across the UAE where potential candidates can put their names forward.
The NEC affirmed the importance of fully complying with the executive instructions to ensure the highest levels of integrity and transparency in the electoral process.
According to the timetable for the FNC elections 2023, the preliminary list of candidates will be announced on August 25, and the final list will be announced on September 2.