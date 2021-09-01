Dubai: About a month before the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Arab Social Media Influencers Club of Dubai Press Club organised a meeting for the ‘Arab Influencers Council’ at the Expo site here.
This was announced by Dubai Media Office in a stweet on Wednesday.
The meeting was held in the presence of more than 100 influential personalities on social media platforms, as well as elite content makers.