Dubai: The World Government Summit opened at 9 am sharp on Monday morning, with Mohammed AlGergawi, UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, calling upon the world to redefine its priorities and focus on the positives and what unites them.
As delegates and participants braved the heavy rains to keep their date with the high-profile event, the plenary hall where the opening remarks were made was full. In fact, well before summit participants could make their way to the venue, they woke up to the loud thunderclaps and flashes of lightning, even as many parts of the emirates witnessed heavy rains.
However, as AlGergawi said, “If we look throughout history, we are living in the best, safest and most prosperous human era.”
He said without being overly optimistic or delusional, we must dwell on making the right choices to shape our destinies.
“We must focus on opportunities and the vast space of progress and development,” he said, adding, “What unites us is more than what divides us.”
More to follow