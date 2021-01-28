Dubai: Dubai Police have issued 443 fines for not wearing a mask. Along with that, 1,569 warnings were issued to the offenders and 17 gatherings were found to have violated the precautionary measures that have been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Dubai Police said these fines were issued while inspections were carried out at five shopping malls across Dubai during the current month.
Dubai and the UAE have put stringent safety measures and health protocol in place to protect all residents from the COVID-19 pandemic.