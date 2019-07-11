Dubai: Dubai Municipality hosted an event to mark the induction of a fresh batch of talented national cadres from their existing employees into their fold in preparation of their assignment for Expo 2020. The induction was based on the employees’ keenness to acquire new skills and eagerness to refine their experience, said a senior Dubai Municipality official.

Aisha Al Hammadi, director of human resources department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The opportunity for our employees to participate in this important international event is due to the belief of the municipality to develop and enhance the skills of its employees through the contact with the best competencies and expertise at the global level, which Expo 2020 will attract from different countries in the world and from various fields.”

She added that the induction would help the employees gather more expertise. “The participation of the municipality’s employees in Expo 2020 will contribute to expanding their knowledge and opening new horizons towards excellence, success and achievement, which will play a major role in the overall development of the emirate and the development of services provided by the municipality to its customers.”