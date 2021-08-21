Abu Dhabi: Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has issued an updated list of fines and penalties under Resolution No 38 of 2020 that aims to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The updated list includes fines for noncompliance with the quarantine instructions at home and quarantine facilities; for deception and evasion offences; noncompliance of institutions and companies with the precautionary measures, as determined by relevant authorities; violating judicial orders or when stopped at checking points.
The list also imposes fines for spreading fake news, information, or coronavirus-related rumours, as well as violating temporary entry rules by vehicles used for commercial purposes. Here are some of the fines mentioned in the amended document:
- Violation of requirements for mandatory hospitalisation - Dh50,000
- Failing to adhere to rules of home quarantine, and violating quarantine instructions - Dh50,000
- Not registering on smart application, nor carrying the e-tracking device aimed at tracking quarantined cases, or deliberately losing or damaging it - Dh10,000
- Non-implementation of an order to remove temporary structures, luggage, clothing or other items deemed to be contaminated without the possibility of being disinfected - Dh3,000
The list includes 21 categories of possible violations with sub-categories to each as applicable with fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh50,000, depending on the severity and category of violation.
The Attorney-General’s Office has urged citizens and residents in the country to abide by the law and follow the COVID-19 precautionary measures and decisions issued by the relevant authorities to ensure and protect their health and safety.