Dubai: Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, has announced that Dewa will support the Well of Hope initiative by digging 20 wells in drought-affected areas in seven countries — Bangladesh, Benin, Brazil, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Tajikistan.
“The humanitarian initiatives launched by [His Highness[ Shaikh Mohammad [Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], affirm the UAE’s global position as a beacon of humanity and an oasis for charity and humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to the needy everywhere regardless of religion, colour, or race. We are honoured to accept the invitation by Shaikh Mohammad to participate in the Well of Hope initiative, which promotes positive and constructive competition to provide drinking water to the needy. This translates his vision in doing good deeds and giving hope, regionally and globally, especially during Ramadan, which promotes the values of giving, generosity, and helping the needy,” Al Tayer said.
The Well of Hope Competition invites public and private sector employees to pump the largest amount of water through a mobile virtual interactive pumping device. In turn, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will donate the total amount of water pumped into the machine to the less fortunate around the world.