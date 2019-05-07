“The humanitarian initiatives launched by [His Highness[ Shaikh Mohammad [Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], affirm the UAE’s global position as a beacon of humanity and an oasis for charity and humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to the needy everywhere regardless of religion, colour, or race. We are honoured to accept the invitation by Shaikh Mohammad to participate in the Well of Hope initiative, which promotes positive and constructive competition to provide drinking water to the needy. This translates his vision in doing good deeds and giving hope, regionally and globally, especially during Ramadan, which promotes the values of giving, generosity, and helping the needy,” Al Tayer said.