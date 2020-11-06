Also in this package
- COVID -19: UAE parents, students go shopping for the new school term
- UAE aid to Pakistan, free COVID testing, UAE-Israel ties, US defiance, India parliament, Lebanon government, issues in Europe, here are the top news in pictures today
- Coronavirus in UAE: How often should you wash your jeans?
- News in pictures: Amazon to hire 100,000 people, Kerala gold smuggling, Sally to hit Mexico, Russia vaccine, UAE mid-day break, Delhi COVID tests…
Dubai: UAE reported 2 deaths and 1,292 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
Details to follow.