Coronavirus precaution: Centres in UAE will remain closed until further notice

Tadbeer Office in Ajman Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: All Tasheel amd Tadbeer centres across the country will stop receiving customers at their outlets from April 1, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Tuesday.

The centres will remain closed until further notice, Gulf News has learnt.

Tawjeeh and Tawafuq centres will also remain shut.

The precautionary measures are in health and safety for people during the spread of cronavirus in the country.

The ministry urged operators of the centre to cooperate amd avoid violating rules.

The ministry also cautioned them of holding their dues and urged to pay their salaries.

There are 2,200 Tasheel and 23 Tadbeer offices across the country

What is Tasheel and Tadbeer?

Tasheel is an online government-backed system that simplifies labour-related processes for both – the employer and the employee. For the companies, Tasheel encourages a paperless environment, enabling online payments and transactions with the MOHRE.