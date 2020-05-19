The Jumeirah Lakes Towers complex of residential and office buildings. Image Credit: Oliver Clarke/Gulf News archive

UAE residents stranded outside the country away from family members can return as of June 1.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, holders of a valid UAE residency visa who are outside the country and have relatives inside the country can return starting June 1.

The FAIC urged UAE residents outside the country who wish to return to register for the ‘Entry Permit for Residents’ service at the authority website, smartservices.ica.gov.ae to facilitate their return.