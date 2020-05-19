UAE residents stranded outside the country away from family members can return as of June 1.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, holders of a valid UAE residency visa who are outside the country and have relatives inside the country can return starting June 1.
The FAIC urged UAE residents outside the country who wish to return to register for the ‘Entry Permit for Residents’ service at the authority website, smartservices.ica.gov.ae to facilitate their return.
“UAE keen to facilitate the procedures for holders of valid UAE residency outside the country to reunite with their families who were affected by the precautionary measures taken by the country in light of the current exceptional circumstances to combat COVID-19,” the ministry and the authority said in a joint statement on WAM.