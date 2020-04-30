Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent medical aid be provided to the British National Health Service to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The medical aid involves providing 60 tonnes of personal protective equipment, including facemasks and protection suits and other necessary medical supplies.
The first plane carrying the medical equipment and supplies arrived at Heathrow airport coming from China. The move reflects the UAE’s keenness to help friendly countries deal with the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic.