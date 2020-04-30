Plane carrying 60 tonnes of PPE for British NHS arrives in London from China

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered urgent medical aid be provided to the British National Health Service to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical aid involves providing 60 tonnes of personal protective equipment, including facemasks and protection suits and other necessary medical supplies.