30,000 masks produced as part of the Interior Ministry’s rehabilitation programmes

Abu Dhabi: Medical masks manufactured by inmates have been distributed to workers and healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The Punitive and Correctional Establishments (PCE) initiative is in line with the directives of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior,

The initiative was launched to mark the ‘Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action’ and to contribute to the ongoing efforts aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

Teams from the PCE distributed 30,000 masks, produced as part of the Interior Ministry’s rehabilitation programmes, to the workers in industrial areas.