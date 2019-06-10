Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Beit Al Khair Society has settled the debts of 24 prisoners totalling Dh4.1 million in cooperation with Fujairah Punitive and Correctional Institutions.

Accordingly, 24 prisoners were released ahead of Eid Al Fitr to help them reunite with their families.

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ganim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, has praised the initiative which reflects the strong social cohesion among the UAE community members. He also lauded Beit Al Khair Society’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of residents.

Abdeen Taher Al Awadi, Director-General of the Beit Al Khair Society, said that Beit Al Khair has allocated a special fund to help people who are unable to pay their debts especially Emirati retirees. During Ramadan, it helped 24 inmates return to their families and children.