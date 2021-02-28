Dubai: Dubai’s Amer call centre will be unable to receive calls until further notice.
According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), the toll free number 800 5111 will not be available as of 7pm on Sunday.
“Amer call centre will be unable to receive calls or interact via web chat service from 7PM due to some technical updates from the main provider,” GDRFA-Dubai said on Sunday. “We will keep you posted as soon as the service activated again.”
Amer call centre receives enquiries related to visas, residency and other GDRFA services.